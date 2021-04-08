Motivosity Wins “Best Places to Work - Salt Lake City” Award from Comparably
Being a "Best Place to Work" isn't surprising for Motivosity. That's what their software is all about."
Our whole mission is to help people be happier about being at work and of course that includes our own team.”LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivosity, the company changing employee recognition, has been awarded “Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City” for 2021 by Comparably. Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by employees. Motivosity ranked number 7 across the region. Other winners include Qualtrics, Adobe, and BambooHR.
— Scott Johnson, CEO of Motivosity
Of course the company is thrilled with the recognition, but they aren’t particularly surprised. After all, Motivosity is literally a software that was built to help people be happier about being at work. The peer to peer recognition software has a 95% usage rate, so they know what it takes to create a great work environment.
Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO commented, “Our whole mission is to help people be happier about being at work and of course that includes our own team. We use Motivosity internally just like our customers do, which creates a powerful sense of connection.” Johnson continued, “Just as importantly, Motivosity makes sure people are recognized for their day to day efforts. As easy as that sounds, it’s something many organizations miss.”
Speaking to the positive environment at Motivosity, one employee respondent said, “Everyone loves what they do, they love helping others...We are all pushing in the same direction and supporting each other on the way.” Another survey answer stated, “Everything is seen as an opportunity to grow. I don't think we have a single negative person on our team. The energy in the office is infectious and every day feels like a Friday.”
Besides great team members, the Motivosity corporate values are a key contributing factor to such a powerful work environment. “Our values are Stay Young, Love What You Do, and Serve Always,” says Logan Mallory, Vice President of Marketing. “But we don’t just have that written on our walls,” he continues. “People here really enjoy their roles, and we take care of each other and our customers. The “Stay Young” part is just a natural result of hiring such fun people.”
Comparably Awards are determined by survey responses given by the company’s own employees. Survey questions range from sentiment ratings provided by current employees in the greater Salt Lake City area who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over the past 12 months. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories are measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits. It’s important to note that all of this feedback was provided during the COVID19 pandemic, making these evaluations and ranking even more timely and relevant for job seekers. The circumstance in which the results were provided illustrates the resilience of the companies that placed.
Motivosity continues to build their presence as a great employer in the state of Utah, and as a leader in the “Employee Recognition” industry. They know having a great team and being a great place to work is an essential part of that effort.
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com
About Comparably
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
