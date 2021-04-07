Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES 2021 GRANTS FOR COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTERS

April 7, 2021

The State Board of Education approved nearly one million dollars in federal grants for 21st Century Community Learning Centers. During after-school hours, these programs will offer activities including homework help and tutoring, physical activity, the arts, community service, choices for hands-on learning activities, positive youth development, and leadership. School buildings receiving a grant must have at least 40 percent of students eligible to receive free or reduced priced lunch.

The following Continuation five-year grants were awarded:

  • Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools’ programs at Bancroft-Rosalie Elementary School and Bancroft-Rosalie Jr/Sr High School received a $50,000 federal grant.
  • Collective for Youth’s programs in Omaha at Belvedere Elementary School, Highland Elementary School and Sherman Elementary School received a $129,150 federal grant.
  • Collective for Youth’s programs in Omaha at Howard Kennedy Elementary School and Miller Park Elementary School received a $99,200 federal grant.
  • Collective for Youth’s programs in Omaha at King Science and Technology Magnet Middle School and Lewis & Clark Middle School received a $95,350 federal grant.
  • Collective for Youth’s program in Omaha at Wakonda Elementary School received a $50,000 federal grant.
  • Crete Public Schools’ program at Crete Elementary School received a $75,945 federal grant.
  • Crete Public Schools’ program at Crete Middle School received a $79,923 federal grant.
  • Fremont Public Schools’ programs at Bell Field Elementary School, Clarmar Elementary School, Grant Elementary School, Howard Elementary School and Johnson Crossing Academic Center received a $215,000 federal grant.
  • Nebraska City Public Schools’ program at Northside Elementary School received a $60,000 federal grant.
  • Santee Community Schools’ programs at Santee Elementary School and Santee High School received a $50,000 federal grant.
  • York Public Schools’ programs at York Elementary School and York Middle School received a $70,175 federal grant.

During the 2020-21 school year, 150 sites in 40 Nebraska communities were funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, which is funded under Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended.

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES 2021 GRANTS FOR COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTERS

