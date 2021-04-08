When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 07, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 07, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product may contain undeclared milk Company Name: Glutenull Bakery Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies

Company Announcement

Glutenull Bakery of Port Coquitlam, BC, Canada is recalling Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies 11oz/320g, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product was distributed in WA and OR in retail stores such as Whole Foods Market and Market of Choice.

The Glutenull Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies product is packaged in clear plastic clamshell container with paper sleeve, net wt. 11 oz / 320g, and has the UPC 628451529132. The recalled product has all lots with the expiration dates 06/10/2021 to and including EXP 08/20/2021. No illnesses have been reported to date, no customer complaints.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that vegan chocolate used in the product Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies had traces of milk proteins which occurred due to cross contamination at the chocolate supplier’s facility. The Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies were distributed in packaging that did not include “may contain milk” statement.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at info@glutenull.com by email or call us directly at +1(604) 777-5596, Monday – Friday, 9 am – 4 pm PST.

Now Glutenull Bakery is making their own in house made chocolate (vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, HAACP certified) to eliminate any possible risk of cross contamination of milk. The new chocolate is now being used in Glutenull Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies and distributed to stores. See link for the chocolate production below: https://youtu.be/ZjgGimzKyK8