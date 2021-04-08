Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Bridge Report Ranks Nevada Bridges as Nation's Best

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to once again be named the nation’s best.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s (ARTBA) recently-released analysis of 2020 U.S. Department of Transportation bridge inventory data (www.artbabridgereport.org) shows only 1.4 percent of Nevada’s more than 2,000 public bridges being structurally deficient. Compared to the 7.3 percent national average, it is the nation’s best ranking. The term structurally deficient is used to describe bridges in need of rehabilitation or potential replacement. Structurally deficient bridges are not necessarily unsafe or dangerous. Rather, these bridges become a priority for corrective measures, and may be posted to restrict the weight of vehicles using them. 

Nevada’s bridges were also ranked some of the nation’s very best for the previous seven years. The Nevada Department of Transportation inspects the majority of bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years. 

“I am proud to once again see Nevada ranked as having the best bridges in the nation,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said. “The NDOT team works tirelessly to ensure our bridges keep Nevadans safe and connected on our roadway system, and sustainable transportation funding will be critical to maintaining our bridges for years to come.”

More than 500 of Nevada’s state-owned bridges are more than 50 years of age, an age when rehabilitation is often necessary to keep the structure in fair condition. 

