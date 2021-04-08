Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
E. Carey Avenue Safety Study Virtual Public Meeting April 12-26 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be holding a virtual public meeting from April 12-26 for a safety corridor study addressing a 5-mile-long stretch of East Carey Avenue from Interstate 15 to Sloan Avenue in North Las Vegas and Clark County. The public is invited to participate and leave its feedback at www.dot.nv.gov/safety/safety-management-plans-smp

Proposed study improvements are geared toward increasing pedestrian safety and mobility, with possible mid-block crossings, median islands, bicycle lanes, and new signage. Other upgrades entail traffic calming measures and reconfigured intersections with improved geometry, signing, and striping. The study, which is expected to finish this summer, will help inform future project plans pending available funding.

If special accommodations are needed or visitors are unable to view the meeting online, please contact NDOT public involvement specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or cmylnarek@dot.nv.gov.

