Suspects Sought in an Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense: 900 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Attempt to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:05 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects attempted to take the victims’ property but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then assaulted one of the victims, and the suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.