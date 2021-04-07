Updated with Video Person of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle at the listed location and fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered.

The person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/qH6SRdnjKe4

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.