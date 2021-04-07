Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 700 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in the 700 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:15 am, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s cell phone. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 20 year-old Jajuan Datcher, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.