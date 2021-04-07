Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,807 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct Offense in Washington, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

 

In 2020, the suspect travelled to Washington, DC and engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim.

 

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 47 year old Christopher Ham, of Largo, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct Offense in Washington, DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.