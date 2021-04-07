Arrest Made in a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct Offense in Washington, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and a Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

In 2020, the suspect travelled to Washington, DC and engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 47 year old Christopher Ham, of Largo, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.

