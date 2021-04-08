Superintendent Spearman Announces Transition Committee to Oversee Florence Four Consolidation

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the appointment of a transition committee to guide and make recommendations concerning the consolidation of Florence School District Four into Florence One Schools. Superintendent Spearman notified Florence Four staff, students, families, and community members on March 2, 2021 of the decision to consolidate the districts effective July 1, 2022.

“As we plan for the future education of the students in Timmonsville it is imperative that we put forth ideas and recommendations that put their interests first,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “This committee is composed of community advocates and experts who will be charged with putting forth recommendations and addressing concerns that will ensure a smooth transition and ultimately lead to the best outcomes for students and their families.”

The transition committee is represented by members of both Florence School District Four and Florence One Schools. The members are:

Ms. Tonya Addison - District Administrator, Florence School District Four

Dr. Gloria Bracey - Parent Liaison, Florence School District Four and Pastor of Fellowship Church of God Holiness

Ms. Trisha Caulder - Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, Florence One Schools

Ms. Kimberly Mack - Director, Office of School Transformation, South Carolina Department of Education

Chief Thomas McFadden - Timmonsville Chief of Police and Timmonsville High School Football Coach

Mr. Porter Stewart - Chairman, Board of Trustees, Florence One Schools

Staff from Florence School District Four, Florence One Schools, and the South Carolina Department of Education will participate in transition committee meetings and play an active role in assisting the committee.

The transition committee will hold regular public meetings, accept public input, and make recommendations to Superintendent Spearman, the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees, and Florence One district superintendent concerning the merger of the two school districts.

Additional members may be appointed to the committee as needed.