Virtual Public Meeting for the Somerset County Non-Composite Bridges in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed projects in Somerset County:

- T-501 Beagle Road Bridge in Milford and Black Townships, Somerset County

- T-676 Glessner Road Bridge in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County

- T-800 Abex Road Bridge in Conemaugh and Quemahoning Townships, Somerset County

- T-586 Brehm Road Bridge in Brehm Township, Somerset County

- T-755 Tooland Road Bridge in Northampton Township, Somerset County

- T-773 Crescent Drive Bridge in Ogle Township, Somerset County

- T-804 Spruce Street Bridge in Paint Township, Somerset County

- T-611 Dunmyer Road Bridge in Quemahoning Township,

- T-519 Walters Mill Road Bridge in Somerset, Milford and Black Townships, Somerset County

- T-524 Sechler Road Bridge in Somerset Township, Somerset County

- T-539 Baltzer Bridge Road in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County

- Walnut Street Bridge in Meyersdale Borough, Somerset County

The projects will include the replacement of the deck at each structure along with the upgrading of existing guiderail and signs to current standards. Detours will be implemented during construction on all projects except T-800, that project will be completed under phased construction.

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Somerset County and the Somerset Non-Composite Bridges project page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Additionally, anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact William C. Ratchford, PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-7161 or email wratchford@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101