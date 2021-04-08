DHHR Receives Federal Approval for SNAP Emergency Supplemental Allotments

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families has been granted approval by the federal government to issue emergency supplemental allotments to households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as part of an ongoing response to COVID-19.

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service released new guidance to states regarding eligibility for ongoing SNAP emergency supplemental allotments (ESA). Under previous guidance if a SNAP household regularly received the maximum benefit, they were not eligible to receive ESA.

Effective April 1, 2021, two new household populations now qualify:

A household that has been receiving more than $95 in ESA will continue to do so. Households previously ineligible will receive ESA later in April 2021. The supplemental benefit will continue as long as West Virginia continues to receive monthly approval from USDA.

“Addressing food insecurity is critical, and we are pleased to enhance our efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This support from the USDA helps provide nutritional assistance and relief to families who need it the most.”