TALON POINT CAPITAL BROKER'S $6.4M SALE OF VIA DELRAY
EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach-based Talon Point Capital, a full service real estate advisory firm, announced the sale of the 37 unit condominium project known as Via Delray, in Delray Beach, FL for $6.4 million. Talon Point said the buyer is a private investor with a diverse portfolio of real estate holdings in the multifamily sector. The buyer paid about $172,000 per condo unit for the Via Delray property.
Talon Point Capital represented the buyer and was one contract of over 15 purchase agreements submitted for the property within days of its offering. One buyer offering $300,000 over asking price. “There’s so much more to a successful contract than just the pricing. This is a testament to the quality of our presentation skills and our sophisticated investor profile that put our contracts on top”, Albert Boyd, Broker of Talon Point Capital, said in a press release.
This sophisticated discriminating buyer plans to add this quality master-leased asset to their growing portfolio of income producing properties.
Talon Point Capital spearheaded the intense negotiating that developed after several challenging factors threatened to derail the transaction while under contract. After approximately six months of addendums and various potential obstacles the sale finally closed. The buyer stated, “Mr. Boyd is a “Rockstar” in the way he maintained his patience while structuring unique solutions along the way. I really felt like he was in the deal with me as he worked with the seller and I to resolve each matter”. The 37 condominium units are all on a long-term master lease in a property located on Via Delray Boulevard in Delray Beach. The units are large, central air with a pool and in a great location. The condominium nature of the property and its location provide for options in terms of an exit strategy. Albert Boyd further commented that “This particular transaction required some tenacity and a level head to keep all parties engaged during the six months of troubleshooting. This transaction reflected Talon Point’s “Commitment To The Mission” philosophy”.
The property is located at 5458 Via Delray Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL. Talon Point Capital Partners provide off-market niche opportunities to a clientele of discriminating investors who value our services in the hospitality, multifamily, residential development and retail sectors. As investors and niche developers, Talon Point’s team understands real estate finance, the value-add development process and a sound plan. In addition, our investors appreciate our specialty services that include our CPA’s tax planning for real estate investors & developers, our own in-house experience as well as our bi-lingual team with direct connections in South America, Europe and nationally. Our ability to provide debt and equity placement and to structure JV agreements and partnerships sets Talon Point Capital apart from the typical commercial investment brokerage.
Our seasoned professionals are poised to assist investors on several levels. For more information email; ABoyd@TalonPointCapital.com.
Albert Boyd
