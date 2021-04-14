Vispero and Revolve Win Top Honors at TravelAbility’s Barrier-Breaking Adaptive Product PitchFest

TravelAbility Summit: Disability sports teams are avid travelers

TravelAbility’s LaunchPad is the world’s only showcase celebrating technology and products that make travel easier for people with disabilities

I attended TravelAbility’s Launchpad and was really blown away. It was an incredible experience watching so many passionate people sharing their ideas to improve the world of accessible travel.” — Kate Farbo, Visit Lancaster County

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility’s LaunchPad, celebrating technology and products that make travel easier for people with disabilities, was held virtually on April 1st and featured 15 finalists selected following a rigorous review process that began back in June of 2020. “We are thrilled that our attendees were surrounded by cutting edge technology and innovative products that help people with disabilities experience more travel.” commented TravelAbility founder Jake Steinman.

Each company made a 3-minute pitch to a panel of judges representing travel suppliers, the disability community and social impact investors.

JUDGES AWARDS

1st Place Vispero JAWS Kiosk a, text to speech software than enable people who are blind or who have low vision to use self-service kiosks in airports, hotels and visitor centers. Presenter: Laura Miller, Corporate Business Development Manager

2nd Place: Mobi-Mat makes a slip-free rollout mat for beaches and uneven surfaces as well as floating wheelchairs for beach and pool use. Presenters: Sandrine Carpenter-Bernard, CEO/Greg Scull, Area Sales Manager

3rd Place: SATS: Service Animal Travel Solutions. A one-stop central database for service animal verification recently launched with Alaska Airlines as their first airline partner. Gina Emrich, Co-Founder

Matt Ater, Vice President of Business Development, Vispero commented:

“This recognition of the JAWS Kiosk screen reader as the TravelAbility LaunchPad Judge’s Choice is a great sign of how the travel industry is embracing this tool for making their kiosks accessible for users with disabilities. We look forward to seeing more of the many accessible solutions featured in the LaunchPad event.”

The “People’s Choice” award, in which attendees were polled about their favorite presentations, was a new feature of this year’s event.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

1st Place: Revolve Air Wheelchair. A high-tech wheelchair that folds up to fit as carry-on. Andrea Mocellin, Founder

2nd Place: Alinker. A Walking Bike. A non-motorized “walking-bike” designed for people with mobility challenges that has evolved into a wellness ecosystem that includes Alinker yoga classes, nutrition programs and is supplemented by a produce farm in Kentucky that employs disabled workers. Presenter: BE Linker, Founder

3rd Place: .Omeo Technologies. Hands-free electric wheelchair that uses Active Seat Control technology user’s core muscles to control movement. Presenter: Spring Adamo, North American Representative

Andrea Mocellini, Founder, Revolve.

"Winning the people's choice award gives me the incentive to keep working with this amazing network t tp advance technology and user experience for active wheelchair users."

“While the judges selected innovations based on their practical applicability for travel industry suppliers,” remarked Steinman, “ attendees choices were mainly to end users--the best of both worlds.”

Event judges included: Charles Hammerman, CEO of the Disability Opportunity Fund; Ron Pettit, Head of Accessibility, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines; Zach Curry, Director of Guest Experience, Marriott; Toby Willis, President of Accessibility, Expedia; Jay Cardinali, former Head of Global Accessibility, Disney Parks and Resorts; Srin Madipalli, former head of Accessibility for Airbnb, Betty Adams, Head, Investment committee, Disability Investment Fund.

ABOUT TRAVELABILITY: LaunchPad is the first of four half-day virtual events for 2021 produced by TravelAbility. The next event, “Striving for Herd Accessibility in Travel” is scheduled for June 24, 2021.

.45 second video from TravelAbility's first live event in November 2019