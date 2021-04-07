Milling and Asphalt Paving Begins on S.D. Highway 46 West of Beresford

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Contact: Dan Drake, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

BERESFORD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says construction begins this week on S. D. Highway 46 running west of the Interstate 29 exit to the S.D. Highway 19 intersection. The work primarily consists of cold milling and asphalt concrete resurfacing.

Traffic will be delayed during both cold milling and asphalt paving operations. The traffic will move through the work areas with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. The cold milling begins on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Work on this portion of Highway 46 is anticipated to continue through the first half of July.

The prime contractor is Knife River Midwest, LLC from Sioux City, Iowa.

Additional traffic restrictions are in place for other improvements along Highway 46 west of this project.

- 30 -