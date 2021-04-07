South Shore Rehab Hires Dr. Aleem Ali MD As Their New Medical Director

Dr. Ali is the head of the Hospitalists in Mercy Hospital that is affiliated with Catholic Health. Dr. Irum A. Chaudhry MD will be joining South Shore as well

/EIN News/ -- FREEPORT, N.Y., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Shore Rehab located in Freeport in Nassau County, Long Island has brought on Dr. Ali to lead their facility as the new Medical Director .



Dr. Aleem Anthony Ali is the Director of Hospital Medicine and SNF Services, Vice President of the Medical Staff, and Clerkship Director for Internal Medicine rotation at Mercy Hospital. He did undergrad at NYU and graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. He’s board certified in Internal Medicine.

Joining him at South Shore as part of the new team will be Dr. Irum A. Chaudhry. Dr. Chaudhry has been practicing medicine for 17 years. Dr. Chaudhry graduated from the Allama Iqbal Med Coll, University of Punjab, Lahore, Pakistan in 1997. She practices medicine in East Meadow, NY and specializes in Hematology/Oncology. Dr. Chaudhry is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau. She speaks English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.

The two doctors will be bringing a fresh perspective and mindset to South Shore Rehab. With their leadership and medical prowess they plan on using South Shore as a safe place for people to get rehabilitated, wean off of vents and traches and provide exceptional care and vent care moving forward.

Contact: Efraim Graber South Shore Rehabilitation and Nursing Center +1 516-623-4000 egraber@southshorerehab.net http://southshorerehab.net/