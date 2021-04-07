Professional Community Management Hires Markus Ashley as Vice President of Community Management

/EIN News/ -- Foothill Ranch, CA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently hired Markus Ashley as vice president of community management.

Mr. Ashley joins the PCM team with more than15 years of community association leadership experience. He began his career as a senior manager, where he managed several residential subdivisions in Southern California and oversaw the complicated elements of common interest developments during the new construction phase. Mr. Ashley’s most recent position was regional director, where he was responsible for establishing market strategies, driving business development, and business onboarding.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ashley has demonstrated skills in client relationship management, profit and loss management, strategic planning, coaching and talent development, and organizational leadership. As PCM’s new vice president of community management, Mr. Ashley will lead teams in Orange County, Los Angeles County, San Diego and Inland Empire. His leadership will ensure the branch provides its community management team and valued clients with responsive service, exceptional support, and ongoing education.

“Professional Community Management is committed to providing expert leadership, offering outstanding customer service, and expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “Hiring Markus is just an extension of that commitment. His vast industry expertise and management experience will be an asset to both our branch and the communities we serve every day. His addition to our leadership team will play a critical role in ensuring that our clients have the support and resources needed for effective community management.”

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com