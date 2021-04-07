COVID-19 and Pets: An update From Trupanion and the COVID Council

Webinar includes global experts in pet health including Dr. Colin Basler, deputy director of the CDC’s One Health Office, Dr. Steve Weinrauch, Dr. Carrie Jurney, Dr. Scott Weese, and Dr. Michael Lappin

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host a webinar to provide an overview, and the latest information on COVID-19 and its effects on pets. The live webinar will take place Thursday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST.

The webinar, “Cats, Dogs, and COVID-19, oh my!” will feature updates from the COVID-19 Council on what is known to date, what is changing, and what pet owners should keep an eye on moving forward as it relates to pets and the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic, Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch founded the COVID-19 Council for Animal Health with the aim of advancing the good of global pet health. Over the past year, in a series of webinars, the Council has updated pet owners on new developments, provided guidance to animal health professionals based on the latest news, and addressed questions from the veterinary and shelter communities.

In addition to Dr. Weinrauch, the webinar will feature the Deputy Director of CDC’s One Health Office, Dr. Colin Basler, along with COVID Council members including Dr. Carrie Jurney, DVM DACVIM, CCFP; Professor J. Scott Weese, DVM, DVSc, DipACVIM; and Professor Michael Lappin, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM).

Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the panel. Pet owners, and those interested in the topic, can access the webinar for free on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Trupanion/



