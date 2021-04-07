BioSolar Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a developer of energy technologies, today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering, for the sale, under a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor, of 125,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 125,000,000 shares of common stock. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock was $0.04. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.04 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the issuance date.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering were $5.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to aggressively expand and accelerate the development of its electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company recently announced that is in the process of changing its corporate name to NewHydrogen, Inc. to better reflect its expanded focus on green hydrogen technologies.

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is a developer of clean energy technologies including green hydrogen, and lithium-ion battery components. The Company’s current focus is on developing a breakthrough electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of Green Hydrogen production. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. However, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted. For centuries, scientists have known how to use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a device called an electrolyzer. Electrolyzers installed behind a solar farm or wind farm can use renewable electricity to split water, thereby producing Green Hydrogen. Unfortunately, electrolyzers are expensive and rely on rare earth materials such as platinum and iridium. These very expensive materials account for nearly 50% of the cost of electrolyzers. The Company’s technology is aimed at significantly reducing or replacing rare earth materials in electrolyzers with inexpensive earth abundant materials to help usher in a Green Hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimates will be worth $12 trillion by 2050.

