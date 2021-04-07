Ogilvy Health's Kate Cronin to be honored at PRWeek's 2021 Hall of Femme ceremony

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health announced today that Kate Cronin, Global CEO, has been selected by PRWeek as a recipient of the 2021 Hall of Femme awards.



Kate has been named to the Hall of Femme list, where she will be honored as one of only 28 senior-female leaders within the public relations industry who are being recognized as having made outstanding contributions to the development of the communications industry and paved the way for the modern world of PR.

A 16-year Ogilvy veteran, Kate has held a number of roles within Ogilvy including leading the global healthcare practice for Ogilvy Public Relations, Managing Director of Ogilvy Public Relations’ New York office, and most recently Co-President of Ogilvy Health in the United States. An advocate of diversity and inclusion, Kate is the co-founder of Ogilvy’s Women's Leadership Professional Network and has contributed to numerous WPP women leadership initiatives. Kate was named a health influencer by PRWeek and Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) and was recently inducted to the 2020 MM&M Hall of Femme. Her client work has led to numerous industry awards, including Effies, MM&M, SABRES, and PRWeek Silver Anvils.

“I’ve held a number of roles within my career, but my work in PR has always held a very special place for me,” said Kate. “In looking at the list of this year’s Hall of Femme honorees, I’m humbled to be in the company of such fiercely talented women, all of whom are still playing at the top of their game. It may sound cliché but it’s absolutely true—it’s my honor and privilege to be recognized with each one of them,” she concluded.

The Hall of Femme ceremony will be held virtually on June 10. For more information about PRWeek’s Hall of Femme, please visit https://www.prweekhalloffemme.com/.

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network, and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions for client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, HCP Promotion, Market Access, Medical Education, Patient/Consumer Engagement, and PR and Influence—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com). For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

