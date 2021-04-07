New Podcast Delivers Inspiring True Stories of Hope, Courage, and Tenacity from Everyday ‘Workplace MVPs’

Each episode will take a deep dive into the stories of workplace heroes who have prepared for, responded to and overcome the challenges of disruption in their workplaces

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3c), a global leader in workplace behavioral health, crisis, and security solutions, announced it is the official sponsor of “Workplace MVP,” a new podcast featuring heroic workplace MVPs. These MVPs, also known as Most Valuable Professionals, share their inspiring stories and best practice approaches to preventing, preparing for, responding to, and overcoming the challenges of disruption. Part of the Business RadioX® family, the podcast will provide inspiration for human resources, risk, security, business continuity, and other senior professionals who are tasked with providing multi-level support in response to workplace disruption.



“Workplace MVP” host Jamie Gassmann, who also serves as director of marketing at R3c, draws on her experience working in and with various industries, including banking, real estate, retail, crisis management, insurance, and business continuity, as she guides guests through a 45-minute deep dive into situations they have faced and how they navigated the challenges that resulted.

“We will be featuring amazingly talented guests who every day do incredible things for their organizations and people,” said Gassmann. “We’re excited to learn from and celebrate our workplace MVPs and provide our audience with unique insights, solid best practices and an ever-growing supportive community.”

Ensuring the psychological and physical safety of a workplace is paramount. Through the variety of stories and insights shared by the MVPs, listeners will gain an outlet where they can share in the experiences of other professionals navigating similar or relatable challenges in their workplaces and be better equipped to prepare for, respond to and overcome the challenges of disruption they may face.

Audiences can listen and subscribe to Workplace MVP on all major podcast platforms including iTunes and Spotify, as well as at R3 Continuum’s website and Business RadioX®.

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum (R3c) is a global leader in workplace behavioral health and security solutions—helping to ensure the psychological and physical safety of organizations and their employees in today’s complex and often dangerous world. R3c’s best-practice, human-centered, and technology-enabled continuum of solutions enhance workplace behavioral health and performance, speed recovery from disruption, and maintain safety and security on all levels. Tailored services include: Crisis Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery, Threat of Violence consulting, Fitness for Duty Evaluations, Training, Protective Services, Executive Optimization, and more. Learn more at R3c.com.

About Business RadioX

Workplace MVP is broadcast through the Business RadioX® national network (www.businessradiox.com), the fastest growing B2B network in the U.S., and the show is also posted on all the major podcast platforms.

Media Contact:

Jamie Gassmann

Director of Marketing

952-641-0636

Jamie.gassmann@r3c.com