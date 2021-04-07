Nonprofit Finance Executive Tapped for Chief Financial Officer Role at Hillsides

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsides has hired nonprofit executive Greg Santilli as its new Chief Financial Officer, CEO Stacey Roth announced. Santilli, a CPA and CIA, was appointed Chief Financial Officer in February 2021 and is responsible for all finances of Hillsides and its affiliate Bienvenidos. Prior to this role, Greg was the Director of Accounting and Financial Reporting for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and before that he was the Chief Financial Officer for New Horizons: Serving Individuals with Special Needs.

“Greg has a tremendous background in the field of social services that will serve Hillsides well in this critical leadership role,” said Stacey Roth, LCSW, Hillsides President and CEO. “Greg’s vision and skillset are greatly needed in this time of financial insecurity brought on by the pandemic. We look forward to his financial guidance that will help ensure maximum program impact and outcomes.”

Santilli brings to Hillsides extensive for-profit and nonprofit experience across multiple industries. This experience includes financial reporting and analysis, financial planning, budgeting and forecasting, internal auditing, treasury management and staff member participation on nonprofit finance, development, strategic planning, facilities and risk management committees.

After losing his only sibling brother to suicide in 2005, Santilli became a staunch mental health advocate. He is an Advisory Board Member for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services’ Survivor After Suicide (SAS) Program, is a trained co-facilitator for the SAS program, and attends monthly SAS drop-in meetings to provide newer survivors of suicide loss with a sense of hope and purpose. Greg’s mental health and suicide prevention commitment includes congressional advocacy efforts in Washington D.C. while he was a board member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Santilli also has a strong commitment to community service which includes being a former member of the Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocesan Finance Council; former Finance Council Chair at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Santa Clarita for eight years where he led a capital campaign that resulted in the construction of the second-largest Catholic church in the Los Angeles Archdiocese; and former Treasurer and Board Member of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for four years.

About Hillsides:

Hillsides, with its affiliate Bienvenidos, is dedicated to healing children and young adults, strengthening families, and transforming communities through quality comprehensive services and advocacy. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the agency serves nearly 17,000 children and families in Southern California throughout more than 40 sites, including school-based mental health offices in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Baldwin Park. Foster care and adoptions services are offered in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. To learn more about Hillsides, please visit www.Hillsides.org. Visit Hillsides on Facebook @hillsideschildren, on Twitter @Hillsides, or on Instagram @HillsidesPasadena.

Ray Delgado Hillsides 323.302.7311 rdelgado@hillsides.org