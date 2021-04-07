CIO Leadership: Top Tech Leaders Will Focus on Cultivating a Culture of Trust – and Building Trust at the Executive Level - at the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit on April 8

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore how technology executives can work with the executive team to identify and execute on new business models. Register now and enter to win a Fitbit Sense!

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit on Thursday, April 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit will focus on successful approaches for technology executives to build trust with the C-suite, how to drive secure digital transformation, and effective ways to cultivate a trusting culture in a work-from-anywhere environment.

“This past year has really taught leaders the importance of trust in a distributed workplace environment,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We’ve truly relied on each other to come together in the face of uncertainty and apply those lessons as we enter the future of work.”

As a centerpiece for the discussion thread on trust, HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include:

Sandeep Bose , Unit CIO, Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express

, CEO, Infinidat Dr. Max Butterfield , Professor of Psychology, Point Loma Nazarene University

, Vice President, SIM San Diego; VP IT, WD-40 Company Ursuline Foley , Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Board Member, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services

, VP, Learning, Research & Culture, Novant Health Erica Hausheer , SVP, CIO, Teradata Corporation

, CIO, Net Health Pam Kubiatowski , Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Abe Lietz , SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education

, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Steve Phillpott , President, SIM San Diego; CIO, Illumina

, Director, Employee Assistance Programs, Scripps Health Dr. Anne W. Rimoin , Professor, Department of Epidemiology, UCLA School of Public Health

, EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit on April 8 will include Auth0, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM San Diego, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event and qualify for a Fitbit Sense, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on April 13. This event brings together the top female technology executives from around the world to explore the topics that are most important to them. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how men in leadership roles can be more meaningful allies for women in the workplace, how women leaders can help to reimagine the business and lead the organization into a bright future, and how to foster an inclusive, high performing culture.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Charlotte Baldwin , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services Ann Dozier , SVP, Chief Information Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

, Chief Strategy Officer and AI Officer, Darktrace Cindy Finkelman , Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems

, Cybersecurity and Technology Business Liaison, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sally Grant , Vice President, Lucd AI

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Jennifer Hartsock , Vice President & CIO, Baker Hughes

, Chief People Officer, Palo Alto Networks Rashmi Kumar , Chief Information Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, SVP, Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax Lesley Ma , CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

, CISO, Uber Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, Chief People Officer, Zoom Wendy M. Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group Janet Sherlock , Chief Information Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation

, SV & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp Mark Stewart , Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis

, President and CEO, Softtek Melissa Vice , Chief Operating Officer, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crimes Center

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on April 13 will include Auth0, CIOReview, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Softtek, Sonatype, and Zoom.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 20. Topics to be discussed at this event will include fostering an inclusive culture that works for all employees, protecting the enterprise from cyber threats and how to approach the topic with the C-suite, and technologies that tech leaders are leaning on to drive success for their companies.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Adrian Butler , CIO, Casey's General Stores

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Adam Fletcher , CISO, Blackstone

, Sr. Director IT, Boeing, The Boeing Company Peter Hogan , CTO, Post Holdings

, CIO, Save A Lot Kristin Johnson , CHRO, Edward Jones

, Managing Director, Deloitte & Touché LLP Shavon Lindley , CEO, ion Learning

, VP & CISO, BJC Healthcare Karl Mudra , CIO, Delta Dental of Missouri

, CEO, Technology Partners Lamont Orange , CISO, Netskope

, VP, CISO, Juniper Networks Bob Schukai , Executive Vice President, Technology Development, Fintech & New Infrastructure, Mastercard

, CIO, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Kristine Swan , VP of IT Business Partnering - Digital Farming, Bayer Crop Science

, Director, Client Experience Channel, Edward Jones José Zeilstra, CEO, Gender Fair



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 20 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, NPower, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Sonatype, Technology Partners, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 22. Topics to be discussed at this event will include leading authentically and guiding the path to a brighter future, creating and executing a winning IT strategy, and recommendations from tech leaders on how to cultivate a high-performing culture.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Selim Aissi , SVP & CISO, Ellie Mae

, SVP & CIO, Medallia Martin Bally , CISO, Stellantis

, VP, Global IT, Dialog Semiconductor Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, CIO, JUUL Labs Beth Devin , Strategic Consultant & Advisor, HearstLab, Hearst Corporation

, Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelēz International

, CISO, Gigamon Sineesh Keshav , CTO, ProLogis

, Managing Partner, Jobplex Thomas Rodden , CIO, Varian Medical Systems

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Kimberly Stevenson , SV & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp

, CTO, Group Function Technologies & Architectures, Ericsson Sylvie Veilleux , CIO, Dropbox

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 22 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, Onapsis, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Azul, Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Illumio, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will host a digital roundtable powered by Zylo on April 14th entitled ‘Are You Truly Optimizing Your Organization’s SaaS Spend?’ In this interactive roundtable discussion, Zylo Co-Founder and CEO Eric Christopher, Dutt Kalluri, SVP of Global Technology at Broadridge, and top CIOs and technology executives will discuss effective strategies to optimize SaaS investments by improving adoption and utilization of the applications that are in use. We’ll also examine successful approaches to monitor and track SaaS applications that employees are using along with best practices to empower employees to access approved SaaS applications.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

On April 20th, HMG Strategy will host a webinar powered by Illumio entitled ‘Ransomware and Your Remote Workforce: Extending Zero Trust to the Endpoint.’ In this webinar, which features Katey Wood, Director, Security and Compliance Product Marketing at Illumio, we’ll explore how well businesses are protecting their remote workforces against Ryuk and other ransomware – and how companies will be positioned to address these threats once employees begin returning to the office.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for this event, click here.

On April 21, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by Nutanix entitled ‘How Financially Smart is Your Hybrid Cloud Strategy?’ In this interactive roundtable discussion with CIOs and technology executives, Tim McCallum, Director of Customer Success Finance at Nutanix, and Dara Meath, Divisional CIO and Head of Digital at Conair, will share the business benefits that companies realize from using hybrid cloud environments, including the ability to pivot quickly to address speed-to-market requirements – along with how a hybrid cloud environment can deliver CAPEX savings.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

On April 27th, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Azul Systems on ‘Rationalizing Your Organization’s Java TCO.’ In this event, which features Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO at Azul Systems, we’ll explore the ramifications of price hikes for Java support, techniques for organizations to dramatically lower their Java licensing and support costs along with the security requirements for transitioning to a more cost-effective approach.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s distinctive executive roundtables and webinars, click here.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47988300-143e-4c24-a422-704e73c2f79e




