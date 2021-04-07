Bone Health Technologies Appoints Laura Yecies as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Health Technologies, a leading innovator of progressive new therapies for improving bone health, today announced the appointment of tech veteran Laura Yecies as Chief Executive Officer.



Yecies has successfully led multiple startups and top technology brands over her career of more than 20 years in Silicon Valley. A Harvard MBA with an MSFS from Georgetown, she is an experienced CEO, marketing executive and strategist with a proven ability to develop and market award-winning products, build teams, scale businesses, as well as profitably exit. Yecies was previously a Board Member of Bone Health Technologies, and will focus on expanding the team to execute strategy and accelerate growth.

“When we were looking at the growth of Bone Health Technologies, we knew we needed an expert CEO focused on driving innovation to change lives. With Laura’s experience throughout the health technology interchange, she is the perfect fit as CEO to take the product and Company to the next level,” said Dan Burnett, Chairman of the Board.

“I couldn’t be more excited to lead this breakthrough startup company,” said Yecies. “Our vision is to change the way people manage their bone health and help millions of people live more healthy, active lives by avoiding potentially devastating fractures. I’ve seen first-hand the impact of osteoporosis on people’s quality of life and therefore am excited about how our solution can help people reimagine an active and healthy future with their families.”

“We are thrilled to have Laura at the helm. Her blend of technology and medical experience and her knowledge of the women’s health market are the perfect fit and addition to our talented team. We are looking forward to a bright future for the company,” said Shane Mangrum, MD, Bone Health Technologies Founder.

The selection of Yecies as the CEO builds upon the momentum at Bone Health Technologies. The Company most recently announced its Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for its product, OsteoBoost. Bone Health Technologies holds multiple patents and plans to continue expanding upon research and options for bone disease treatments.

For more information on the CEO appointment or Bone Health Technologies and OsteoBoost please visit: http://www.bonehealthtech.com/

About Bone Health Technologies: Bone Health Technologies is a San Francisco based company that applies science and medical expertise to create better health outcomes for women and men at risk of developing osteoporosis and the associated bone fractures. Initially created in the med-tech incubator TheraNova, Bone Health Technologies is poised to become the new standard of care in treating both osteoporosis and osteopenia (the precursor to osteoporosis). Visit www.bonehealthtech.com for more information.

