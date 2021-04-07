CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY LAUNCHES NEW BIOMARKER TESTING TOOL FOR LUNG CANCER PATIENTS

Online tool empowers lung cancer patients and caregivers in the treatment decision-making processUnderstanding biomarker status at diagnosis can help inform optimal management of disease

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC), a global nonprofit that provides $50 million in free support and navigation services to cancer patients and their loved ones, today announced the launch of its latest patient education resource: The Biomarker Testing Tool for Lung Cancer Patients. The groundbreaking, easy-to-use platform empowers lung cancer patients and their loved ones to be informed and active participants in the treatment decision-making process.

Biomarker testing helps doctors learn more about the specific subtype of cancer of their patients. Depending on the results of biomarker testing, this information can be used to match targeted therapies to patients’ specific subtypes of cancer. Currently, approximately 25% of people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have a biomarker that has a targeted treatment available, and this percentage is expected to increase with new treatment breakthroughs.

By answering a few brief questions online, lung cancer patients and their loved ones can receive personalized information about their biomarker testing options and better understand what their test results mean for their treatment options.

“We are committed to developing innovative, personalized resources that provide the gold standard of care to anyone impacted by cancer,” said Linda Bohannon, CEO of the Cancer Support Community. “The Biomarker Testing Tool empowers lung cancer patients to be even more involved in their treatment decision-making. We look forward to collaborating with Amgen to advance this important project.”

“Biomarker testing has become an essential part of the treatment decision-making process for lung cancer patients. This biomarker testing tool empowers patients to play an active role in their treatment journey by elevating their understanding of how biomarker testing can help inform the right targeted therapy and potentially improve treatment outcome,” said I-Fen Chang, vice president of Oncology Medical Affairs. “As part of Amgen’s efforts to accelerate biomarker education, access, and adoption, we are thrilled to sponsor the Cancer Support Community in making this tool available to patients.”

The Biomarker Testing Tool for lung cancer patients is the latest patient-focused resource developed by CSC’s award-winning education team. For more information, please visit https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/biomarker-testing-tool.

About the Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community (CSC) is a global non-profit network of 175 locations, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers, hospital and clinic partnerships, and satellite locations that deliver more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families. The in-person locations alone record 500,000 visits each year. In addition, CSC administers a toll-free helpline and produces award-winning educational resources that, together with the locations, reach more than one million people each year. Formed in 2009 by the merger of The Wellness Community and Gilda’s Club, CSC also conducts cutting-edge research on the emotional, psychological, and financial journey of cancer patients. In addition, CSC advocates at all levels of government for policies to help individuals whose lives have been disrupted by cancer. In January 2018, CSC welcomed Denver-based nonprofit MyLifeLine.org, a digital community that includes 35,000 patients, caregivers, and their supporters that will enable CSC to scale its digital services in an innovative, groundbreaking way.

Attachments

Nathalie Casthely Cancer Support Community 917-572-4517 ncasthely@cancersupportcommunity.org