Quebec City Real Estate Market: Single-Family Home Prices and Condominium Sales Hit Historic High in March

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of March, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.



“For the second consecutive month, condominiums account for a third of sales in Quebec City. Residential sales have thus hit a record high for 10 months in a row,” remarks Charles Brant, director of market analysis. “The rise in prices due to the scarcity of single-family homes on the market is helping convince potential sellers to put their property on the market, which explains the record of new listings of single-family homes and the increase in condominium sales.”

March highlights

Total sales: sales rose by 18 per cent to reach 1,339. This represents the highest number of sales recorded in the month of March since the real estate brokers’ Centris system began compiling market statistics.

The northern periphery of Quebec City continues to post a record level of activity for this period of the year with 182 sales (+39 per cent), followed by the agglomeration of Quebec City with 927 sales (+19 per cent).

Sales by property category: 461 condominium sales (+77 per cent) and 94 plex sales (+42 per cent), historic levels for March. Single-family homes were once again the exception for a second consecutive month with a 2 per cent decrease (783 sales).

Record drop in active listings of single-family homes (-56 per cent) and plexes (-24 per cent), further tightening market conditions in favour of sellers. The 36 per cent decrease in condominiums also adds to market conditions in favour of sellers for this category.

The median price of single-family homes grew at a rate never before experienced in Quebec City to reach $317,567, a rise of 19 per cent. An acceleration in price increases was also recorded for condominiums (+9 per cent) and plexes (+8 per cent) to reach respective median prices of $204,000 and $337,500.



Additional information:

Quarterly statistics – Barometer for the province of Quebec

Detailed and cumulative statistics for the province and regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us .

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Centris

Centris is a dynamic and innovative technology company in the real estate sector. It collects data and offers solutions that are highly adapted to the needs of professionals. Among these solutions is Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.

For more information:

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

Marjolaine Beaulieu

Publicist

Communications and Marketing

1-888-762-2440 or

514-762-2440, ext. 238

media@qpareb.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d25b93a1-b45f-4ba3-8588-dda287a7b67f