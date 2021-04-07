ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) Announces Gamer Unspeakable Merch Team Places First Order

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, TX, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announces that UG Merchandising/Unspeakable has placed its first order with our wholly owned subsidiary FW Promo. This order is a direct byproduct of the contract signed on March 16th with UG Merchandising. UG Merchandising has also set up a site visit to ensure we can handle their products. The team is due to fly in on April 20th.



ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said: “We are very pleased this business arrangement has started off well and are confident that the site visit will further enhance the relationship. We look forward to being a reliable source for Nathan’s merchandise. Please look at the cool items Nathan has in his merchandise line at https://www.unspeakable.com/”

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

