United in Strength: Stop & Shop, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Hershey’s and Mondelez Bring $100,000 to Local Communities

Hunger Relief Organizations to Receive Grants to Assist Those Facing Food Insecurity

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by local heroes helping to feed those in need during the pandemic, Stop & Shop, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Coca-Cola, Hershey’s and Mondelez today announced a donation of $100,000 to hunger-relief organizations located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. The donation is a result of the brands’ ‘United in Strength’ campaign that ran this past summer and spotlighted Coca-Cola, Mondelez, P&G and Hershey’s support of Stop & Shop’s efforts to fight hunger in its local communities.



The four CPG brands each pledged $25,000 to help Stop & Shop fight hunger. Of that total, $25,000 will be donated to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. The remaining $75,000 will be divided among 10 of Stop & Shop’s local food pantry partners who are on the front lines in the fight against hunger. The money will be used to provide meals and other necessities to those in need. The recipients of the $7,500 grants include:

Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Bridgeport, CT

Neighborhood Network Center, Boston, MA

Freetown Food Pantry, Freetown, MA

Friendly House, Worcester, MA

Providence Ministries, Holyoke, MA

A Need We Feed, Island Heights, NJ

Eva’s Village, Paterson, NJ

Teddy Atlas Food Pantry, Staten Island, NY

HOPE Community Services, New Rochelle, NY

Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence, RI

“As many continue to face great hardship due to the impact of COVID-19, we are grateful for partners like P&G, Hershey’s, Coca-Cola and Mondelez who stepped up to provide additional support for organizations who play a vital role in feeding our neighbors in need across the Northeast,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop.

Feeding America projects 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021. Given the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic, the donations will go a long way in helping local organizations fight hunger in the communities where Stop & Shop operates.

