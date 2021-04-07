Neuroprotective Products Market Is Expected To Witness Faster Growth During The Forecast Period 2021-2030 In Asia Pacific - Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, recently added a forthcoming report titled “Neuroprotective Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 - 2030”.



LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroprotective products, also called neuroprotective agents are medications that aid in the protection of brain neurons from injury and early degeneration of neuron cells. Neuroprotective products are useful in the treatment of various central nervous system (CNS) degeneration ailments such as Alzheimer’s diseases, Parkinson’s diseases, Huntington’s disease, traumatic brain injuries, etc.

Market Dynamics

According to World Population Prospects 2019 by United Nations, 1 in 11 people in the world was above the age of 65 in 2019 which will grow to 1 in 6 people by 2050. In total, there were around 703 million people aged 65 or more in the world in 2019, and the number is projected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. The increase in the elderly population will be proportional to the rise in neurological diseases in the age group as per the Dijon Stroke Registry. The report also states that there will be around a 55% increase in the total number of stroke cases by 2030, majorly driven by the cases affecting elderly people aged 65 and above. Dementia also showed incidence similar to a stroke, with a close correlation with age. The aging populations will also drive the burden of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the coming years as the peak of incidence is around the age of 75.

Cholinesterase inhibitors (likewise called acetyl cholinesterase inhibitors) are a gathering of medications that block the ordinary breakdown of acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is the principle synapse found in the body and has capacities in both the fringe sensory system and the focal sensory system.

Financially accessible NMDA-receptor adversaries incorporate ketamine, dextromethorphan, memantine, and amantadine. The narcotics methadone, dextropropoxyphene, and ketobemidone are additionally opponents at the NMDA receptor. The NMDA-receptor opponents essentially affect the improvement of resilience to narcotic analgesics. Thusly, NMDA-receptor rivals may address another class of analgesics and may have potential as coanalgesics when utilized in blend with narcotics.

Mitochondria assumes a central part in this problem, as they control cell digestion, directing significant cycles, like ATP creation, lipid β-oxidation, oxidative pressure, and irritation. MicroRNAs (miRs) have been appeared to direct numerous natural cycles related with corpulence, including adipocyte separation, insulin activity, and fat digestion.

Neuroprotective Products Market Segment Analysis, 2019

The global neuroprotective products market is segmented into drug class and indication. The drug class segment is bifurcated into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonist, anti-inflammatory & anti-apoptotic agents, neurotrophic factors, mitochondrial dysfunction regulators, metal ion chelators, ion channel modulators, free radical trappers, anti-and others. Among drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors are expected to witness faster growth in the neuroprotective product's market. The indication segment is divided into Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer's disease, Multiple sclerosis, Ocular degeneration (retinal disorders), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Stroke, Huntington's disease, Neuropathies, and Brain injury. Among neuroprotective products, the Stroke segment is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global market.

Segment Analysis by Region

In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global neuroprotective products market and is projected to continue to exhibit similar trend during the forecast period. Presence of large number of players operating in the region and high healthcare expenditure drives the region. The U.S. accounted for largest share in the North America market owing to high prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and high awareness about the same. An estimated 6.2 million people aged 65 or older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021 and above 72% of these are age 75 or older. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the target market due to substantial increase in patients suffering from aging population. In addition, major players approach towards enhancing the business in emerging economies through strategic merger is expected to boost the growth of regional market.

Competitive Landscape

The global neuroprotective products market is highly competitive due to presence of large number of players and innovative product offerings. In addition, business expansion activities through partnerships and agreements are factors expected to further increase the competition. The companies operating in the market include F. Hoffman La-Roche, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Bionure Inc., BHRPharma LLC, among others.

