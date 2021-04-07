Global Content Marketing Industry to Reach $137.2 Million and Upsurge at a CAGR of 16.2% during the Covid-19 Pandemic - Exclusive Report by Research Dive till 2027

The global content marketing industry is witnessing growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the significance of brand loyalty. Tie-ups and acquisitions by the leading players are expected to further bolster the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report offered by Research Dive, the global content marketing industry is projected to gain revenue of $137.2 million by 2026, rising from a market share of $42.2 million, at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2027 timeframe.

The report elucidates in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and upcoming rise of the industry worldwide, by analyzing prominent factors such as main drivers and key limitations, trends and advances, regional market scenario, and size and scope of the market during the pandemic. The report also mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the market growth globally.

Factors Affecting the Market during the Covid-19 Outbreak

The global content marketing industry is increasing rapidly during the analyzed timeframe due to aspects such as cost-effectiveness, brand growth, and better conversion rates. Furthermore, prominence of content marketing for product promotion and customer engagement is estimated to boost the growth of the market during the pandemic.

Key Highlights of the Market:

1. The likely CAGR of the content marketing industry, as predicted prior to the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 14.3% in the forecast period.

2. The content marketing industry CAGR worldwide, as estimated after the commencement of the new coronavirus mayhem, is expected to be 16.2% in the forecast time period.

3. The market size of the content marketing industry in 2020, as expected before the COVID-19 crises began, was $54.8 million.

4. The present size of the content marketing industry in 2020, after enduring the COVID-19 outbreak, is $56.8 million.

Current Situation of the Market during the Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic is speculated to create opportunities for the content marketing and teleworking software sectors due to lockdown scenario. Several market participants are attracting customers through digital platforms. For instance, NuFace, a facial toning device producer, has witnessed upsurge in sales during lockdown due to virtual house calls on Zoom and Facetime for delivery of the tutorials. These all aspects are responsible for the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Post Covid-19 Scenario of the Market

The leading players of the global content marketing industry are devising on tactics such as acquisitions, technical advancements, tie-ups, and much more in order to leave a lasting impact on the market worldwide. This initiative by the players is predicted to bolster the growth of the market during the pandemic.

• Contently

• HubSpot, Inc.

• Kapost

• Percolate Industries, Inc.

• Sprinklr

• Adobe

• CoSchedule

• Influence & Co.

• NewsCred

• Scripted

These market players are focusing on several strategies such as product revelations, research & development, and acquisitions of businesses for the market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Adobe, a computer software company, introduced a set of artificial solutions to aid marketers and sales personnel. This product is developed to engage clients effectively and deliver content efficiently.

