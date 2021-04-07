American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Announces New Research Update Issued by Goldman Small Cap Research

/EIN News/ -- The price target of $0.0425 comes after the Company recently completed Joint Venture with Cali Bear, a leading CBD lifestyle performance brand



BALTIMORE, MD, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (“HIPH”) announces today that Goldman Small Cap Research, a sponsored research provider focused on microcap stocks, has issued a new research update. This update highlights the impact of the Company recent developments, including its joint venture with Cali Bear (www.calibear.life). In the sponsored research update, analyst Rob Goldman affirms his price target of $0.0425 and his investment thesis, noting that the news reflects a milestone event that is wide-reaching for the Company in terms of revenue, cross-selling opportunities, and a reach into new markets.

“In our view, HIPH offers one of the most diverse product lines in the CBD-infused products industry and is set to sell its offerings through key channel partners in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific (APAC), driving major sales growth. HIPH’s success leverages its emphasis on innovation, broad distribution, and enhanced manufacturing capabilities through partnerships,” according to the Goldman Small Cap Research update.

Goldman also cited in the update that since its initiation of coverage of its original report released on February 13, 2020, the HIPH stock price had already exceeded its original target within the twelve month period prescribed, and reached a recent 52-week high of $0.037, close to the new price target, based on future business development and revenue expectations. Both the report and the update, along with the associated disclosure and disclaimers can be read or downloaded on the Goldman Small Cap Research website here.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to provide wellness benefits and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Cali Bear (www.calibear.life) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

