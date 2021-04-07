Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,771 in the last 365 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct First Quarter FY 2021 Conference Call April 28th, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 performance.

Telephone access is available by dialing 800-367-2403 or international 334-777-6978 (ID 7087128). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate
Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com 
714-327-3050


Primary Logo

You just read:

TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct First Quarter FY 2021 Conference Call April 28th, 2021

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.