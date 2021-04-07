The Samsung A-series is coming to Verizon led by the affordable Galaxy A42 5G

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your home for the 2021 Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, including the powerful new Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02s. The latest Galaxy A series is packed with awesome features at a price that works for everyone. Take stunning shots with powerful multi-camera systems, see immersive content on vivid displays and enjoy peace of mind with long-lasting, fast-charging batteries. Here’s why they are awesome.



Galaxy A42 5G connects you to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network, offering the potential for unprecedented speed and power that brings out the best in your new Galaxy phone. Take amazing photos and 4K videos with the Galaxy A42 5G’s 48 MP triple camera system enhanced by popular Galaxy features like Super Steady and Single Take. Bring life to your shots with Fun Mode, an exclusive feature that lets you apply Snapchat Lenses right from your camera. Enjoy crystal clear video calls and vibrant graphics on the large 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display1. and 128GB of onboard storage, plus up to an additional 1TB with microSD card4, so you have plenty of room to store all those epic photos and videos.

Galaxy A42 5G will be available from Verizon on April 8 for $16.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $399.99 retail). It comes in three attractive colors: Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray and Prism Dot White. For a limited time, you can get a new Galaxy A42 for $5 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment with select Unlimited plans2. Visit verizon.com to order your Galaxy A42 5G on April 8.

Galaxy A12 ($7.49/mo. for 24 months or $179.99 retail) and Galaxy A02s ($6.24/mo. for 24 months or $149.99 retail) give you the essentials you need to stay connected with friends and family, including an all-day 5,000 mAh battery featuring Fast Charging, a versatile multi-lens camera and a crisp, colorful 6.5-inch HD+ display3. The Galaxy A12 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, while the Galaxy A02s includes 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Both the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s support expandable memory4 and will be available from Verizon on April 29.

1Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.6” in the full rectangle and 6.5” with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.

25G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $399.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req’d. Less $279.99 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

35G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line and port-in or upgrade on select Unlimited plans req’d. New lines/port-in: Less $300 (iPhone) or $200 (Android) Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit; trade-in/promo credits applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

4Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5” in the full rectangle and 6.3” with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.

5MicroSD card sold separately.

SNAPCHAT is trademark of SNAP INC.

