Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Worth $ 298.42 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.68% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

The increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of geriatric population and the rise in use of disposable cuffs to reduce HAIs are few of the critical blood pressure cuffs market drivers and trends fueling the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Blood Pressure Cuffs Market ” by Usage (Reusable and Disposable), by Product Type (Manual and Automated), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Personal use, and others), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market USD 165.10 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298.42 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Overview

Leading manufacturers are focused on manufacturing products in the global blood pressure cuffs market. For instance, in 2019, Omron Corporation launched Heartguide, a first blood pressure monitor in the form of a wristwatch. Heartguide consists of an inflatable cuff in the wristband, which inflates and records blood pressure of the patients. The device has capacity of recording around 100 readings and the readings are transferable to mobile app called Heartadvisor. Heartguide received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval in December 2018.

Moreover, another market player Withings is waiting for the U.S. FDA approval for its product BPM Core, which is a 3-in-1 device that can measure blood pressure, electrocardiogram (ECG), and act as a stethoscope when placed near the heart, and can monitor valvular heart diseases in patients. Prevalence of hypertension has been reported globally and it is prevalent in all age groups due to factors such as obesity, diabetes, lack of physical activity, old age, and genetics. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2019, heart disease and stroke are first and third leading cause of death in the world respectively and around 1.13 billion people suffered from hypertension, mostly in low and middle-income countries.

The major players in the market are Accoson Ltd, American Diagnostic Corporation, Bio Medical Technologies, BPL Medical Technologies, SunTech Medical, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Technicuff., Welch Allyn, and Withings.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market On the basis of Usage, Product Type, End-User, and Geography.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by Usage Reusable Disposable

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by Product Type Manual Automated

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by End-Users Hospital Clinics Personal Use Others

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



