Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ --                                                                                  

 Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – March 31, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights  

Total of net (2) voting rights

 
December 31, 2020 20 057 562 21 592 598 21 590 098
January 31, 2021 20 395 482 21 930 518 21 928 018
February 28, 2021 21 139 668 22 668 705 22 666 205
March 31, 2021 21 619 894 23 149 446 23 146 946

        

 (1)       Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
 (2)       Without treasury shares.

