Middlesex/ Second Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A301305

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/07/21 1003 hours

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Malcolm Morillo

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a domestic assault that had occurred in Marshfield , VT. The victim called the State Police and advised her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and he was still at the residence. Upon arrival and after meeting with the victim, troopers made contact with Morillo inside the residence. Morillo was placed under arrested for Second Degree Domestic Assault. Morillo was additionally charged with Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Morillo was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where he was processed and was transported to the courthouse in Barre, to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/07/2021

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office: 802-878-7111