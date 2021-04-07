Middlesex/ Second Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#:21A301305
TROOPER: Jon Prack
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/07/21 1003 hours
LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Malcolm Morillo
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a domestic assault that had occurred in Marshfield , VT. The victim called the State Police and advised her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and he was still at the residence. Upon arrival and after meeting with the victim, troopers made contact with Morillo inside the residence. Morillo was placed under arrested for Second Degree Domestic Assault. Morillo was additionally charged with Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Morillo was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where he was processed and was transported to the courthouse in Barre, to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/07/2021
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
