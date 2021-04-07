Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UPDATE: Middlesex/ Second Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:21A301305

 

TROOPER: Jon Prack    

 

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                   

 

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/07/21 1003 hours

 

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

 

VIOLATION: Second Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Malcolm Morillo

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of a domestic assault that had occurred in Marshfield , VT. The victim called the State Police and advised her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and he was still at the residence. Upon arrival and after meeting with the victim, troopers made contact with Morillo inside the residence. Morillo was placed under arrested for Second Degree Domestic Assault. Morillo was additionally charged with Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Morillo was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where he was processed and was transported to the courthouse in Barre, to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE: 04/07/2021

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED LOCATION: NA

 

BAIL: NA

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

 

