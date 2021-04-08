Trust Exchange Appoints Graham Richard, Former Mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Advisory Board

Experienced Advanced Energy Economy CEO, Clean Energy Advocate, and Former Mayor Joins Trust Exchange, to advance into government and clean energy.

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Exchange, a collaborative compliance platform, today announced that the company has appointed Graham Richard, former Mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Richard brings a wide range of experience to Trust Exchange spanning government, technology, and clean energy. Mr. Richard provides advisory services to investors and business leaders as they seek to accelerate Clean Economy investments in communities and in Qualified Opportunity Zones. Following a 20-year career in business, Mr. Richard served as Mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana from 2000-2007. As Mayor he launched initiatives to save energy and create jobs as well as develop a high-speed broadband infrastructure. In 2007 he was named “Government Leader of the Year,” by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. As founding CEO of Advanced Energy Economy, Mr. Richard promoted policies for secure, clean, affordable energy. He continues this mission with Trust Exchange.

Mr. Richard joins Trust Exchange to launch new collaborative services focused on government, technology and clean energy. The new services will enable governments to collaborate with businesses, citizens and other third parties to accelerate their digital transformation. The goal of providing Trust Exchange for governments is to increase visibility, safety while reducing costs.

Trust Exchange is a platform that allows companies to build secure, customizable networks in order to connect, collect and directly exchange mission critical business information in real-time. Currently serving banks and pharmaceutical industries, Trust Exchange is expanding its offering to include government and clean energy.

“This is a time of great adversity and also great opportunity.Trust Exchange provides a secure customized platform for accelerating the collaboration needed by businesses, governments and organizations to meet our challenges.” said Graham Richard. “I am excited to work with Ed Sullivan and the Trust Exchange team especially as we enable the growth of an Equitable Clean Economy.”

“ Graham has the proven ability to see around corners and build for the future,” added Ed Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Trust Exchange. “Like me, Graham is a fan of technology and the impact it can have on people where they live: homes, cities and towns. The emergence and adoption of social technologies via the Internet has led to the establishment of the collaborative economy. Local organizations, businesses and cities have been slow to adopt these technologies. We think that is about to change.”



To learn more about Trust Exchange and to join for free, visit https://web.trustexchange.com/register.php.

About Trust Exchange

Trust Exchange is a platform that allows organizations of all sizes and industries to build secure, customizable networks in order to connect, collect, and directly exchange mission critical information in real-time. Through “Network Effect Mechanics”, our platform creates opportunities for more direct collaboration. Via this crowd-powered platform, we’re building a new marketplace for information.

For more information, visit www.trustexchange.com

Follow @b2btrust on Twitter

Follow Trust Exchange in LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/TrustExchange

Read the Trust Exchange blog at http://www.trustexchange.com/blog/

Become a fan of Trust Exchange on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrustExchange/

CONTACT:

Madeline Sullivan

Trust Exchange

msullivan@trustexchange.com