REP. DEWAYNE BURNS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF HOUSE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE & LIVESTOCK

by: Rep. Burns, DeWayne

02/05/2021

Austin, Texas - State Representative DeWayne Burns (Cleburne) was appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan to serve as Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock. Representative Burns has also been tasked with serving on the House Committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism, and House Administration Committee, for the 87th legislative session.

"One of the greatest honors that I have had in my lifetime is having the opportunity to serve the people of House District-58 and the State of Texas as a whole." Representative Burns said, "I appreciate the confidence Speaker Phelan has demonstrated by asking me to Chair the Committee on Agriculture and Livestock with oversight of the agencies related to production agriculture and an industry with a $100 billion impact on the Texas economy.”

Representative Burns has had a passion for agriculture his entire life, receiving his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Services and Development from Tarleton State University. After graduation, he went to work at the Texas Department of Agriculture under then-Commissioner Rick Perry, where he was ultimately promoted to the position of Coordinator for Special Issues in the department’s Intergovernmental Affairs Division. Rep. Burns and his family have been involved in agriculture for decades. He currently serves on the local Johnson Co Farm Bureau Board of Directors. In 2002 he was the statewide recipient of the Texas Farm Bureau “Excellence in Agriculture” award.

"I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to give back to the members of the agriculture community in this role. When the world shut down in 2020, Texas farmers and ranchers still showed up to work to put food on our tables and clothes on our backs. We must embody this spirit as a committee to work for every member of the agriculture community, because a safe and abundant food supply is imperative to the sustainability of our population and the future success of Texas," said Representative Burns.

