UVM Extension 2021 Hemp Production Webinar Series is April 12

Join us for our new 2021 Hemp Production Webinar Series! We are still developing it and would love to hear from you on any topics you would like to see covered and addressed! Feel free to contact Susan Brouillette, susan.brouillette@uvm.edu, or Heather Darby, heather.darby@uvm.edu, or 802-524-6501 to let us know.

Our first webinar on Monday, April 12 from Noon to 1:00 p.m., EST, will be on Growing High Quality Hemp Starts. The focus will be on lighting requirements of hemp seedlings, as well as producing certified organic hemp starts. Please view the Series Flyer for more details and bios on the speakers for Monday’s webinar, who include Gretchen Schimelpfenig, Lauren Tonti, and Chris Grigsby.

There is no cost to attend. To join the Zoom webinar Click here or enter the link into your web browsers. 

https://uvmextension.zoom.us/j/93429317880?pwd=K2pqb3p3OWtaUnN3VTJsUHI5YTVtUT09

We look forward to having you join us on Monday, April 12 for the kick-off webinar to this Hemp Production Series!

Questions? Contact susan.brouillette@uvm.edu or 802-524-6501 x432.

This series and other events can be found on our Conferences and Events web page – http://go.uvm.edu/conferences

