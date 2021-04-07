Outsourced Fractional Energy Manager Now Available to Companies, Schools, and Institutions Across America
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses, schools, facilities and institutions all have different energy management needs. Basic energy solutions may be sufficient for some, but as needs grow and expand a more involved energy service solution is required.
Plus, with rapid changes occurring in the energy-efficiency marketplace, it’s becoming even more critical to ensure the greatest level of energy savings is being achieved.
All that requires the skill and expertise of an experienced Energy Manager – someone who can help a company, school or institution successfully navigate the ever-changing energy landscape. A full-time staff energy manager or engineer is valuable – but it can also be expensive.
Not any longer. OUS Capital’s new and innovative Fractional Energy Management program provides companies, schools, facilities and institutions the brainpower of a seasoned Energy Manager – but without the added cost of hiring one on staff.
“Outsourced energy management has revolutionized the way businesses handle their utility, energy efficiency and cost-saving initiatives”, says Fritz Kreiss, CEO of OUS Capital. “Our Fractional Energy Management program delivers peace of mind by providing the right energy expert ready to keep their business, school, facility or institution on the right path to maximizing both energy savings and long-term profitability.”
Managing a building’s energy consumption usually involves complicated and continuous analog meter readings, and research has shown that the benefits of real-time energy management are undeniable. Fortunately, advances in technology now offer an improved method to monitor and control a building or facility’s energy usage.
As part of their Fractional Energy Management program, OUS Capital provides clients with a dashboard that displays real-time energy consumption data, giving clients the data and tools they need to remove ‘guesswork’ from objectively validating the needs and claims of each operational area, and make decisions based on hard numbers.
Managing a building, school or facility’s energy can be both a mind-numbing and time-consuming exercise. OUS Capital’s Fractional Energy Management program gives clients back the bandwidth they need to focus on other important issues while simultaneously saving money.
Companies, schools, facilities and institutions interested in learning more about the Fractional Energy Management program can contact OUS Capital at 844-768-7227, email info@ouscapital.com or visit www.onsiteutilityservices.com/virtual-facility-energy-management.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and clean indoor air for businesses, schools and organizations nationwide. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safe and healthy indoor air, and increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
