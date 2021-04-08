LEGENDS MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT TO EXPAND PETER VECSEY’S ‘HOOP DU JOUR’ CONTENT TO PODCAST FORMAT

- Debut Episode Tips Off April 13 and Will Feature NBA Legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Julius “Dr. J” Erving -

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today that veteran NBA columnist, renowned basketball insider and Legends Media & Entertainment’s own Peter Vecsey and his Hoop du Jour content will be expanding to podcast format on April 13. The Hoop du Jour podcast will join the Hoop du Jour weekly blog as featured content for Legends Media & Entertainment (LME) - the NBRPA’s multifaceted story-telling platform producing, distributing and quantifying the wide-reaching stories of many of the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars that was launched in September 2020 and has seen record growth since launch.

Beginning April 13, and featuring special guest Julius “Dr. J” Erving, the Hoop du Jour podcast will stream new episodes bi-monthly and highlight Vecsey’s opinions, insights and quips about the game’s illustrious past and provide exclusive in-depth conversations with some of the most legendary names in basketball history. Frank Drucker, Vecsey’s inimitable ‘column castigator,’ has also been summoned to add his share of caustic wit and wisdom.

Fans can follow the Hoop du Jour podcast, the Hoop du Jour blog as well as all LME content on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch on Facebook at NBA Alumni or at legendsofbasketball.com. The Hoop du Jour podcast will also be available wherever fans get their podcasts by searching “Legends Studios.”

“Since joining Legends Media & Entertainment, Peter and Hoop du Jour have reinforced why they are must-have content for all basketball fans,” said Scott Rochelle, President and CEO, NBRPA. “Peter’s unique storytelling style, hilarious anecdotes and insights are a perfect fit for our podcast series and we are eagerly looking forward to hearing NBA and ABA Legends tell their favorite stories as only they can.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to expand on my weekly blog to help amplify the stories and recollections from some of the most dynamic and interesting athletes ever,” said Peter Vecsey, LME columnist. “I’m looking forward to having some good-natured back-and-forth with them and hearing them tell their stories and show a younger generation what is was like to be a hooper back then.”

Vecsey, a long-time columnist for the New York Post and analyst for TNT/TBS, NBC and NBATV, is a native New Yorker and has been enshrined in four Halls of Fame, including Naismith Basketball (Class of 2009), NYC Basketball, Rucker League and Archbishop Molloy.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

