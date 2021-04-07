Concora Sets New Benchmarks in the First Quarter of 2021
Concora Sets New Benchmarks in the First Quarter of 2021 by Delivering a Branded Digital Marketplace Solution for Commercial Building Product Manufacturers.
We seem to be in the right place at the right time. Exciting times for Concora but most importantly, we are helping our Communities of Building Product Manufacturers accelerate commercial growth.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, Developer of the only Digital Experience Platform (DxP) designed specifically for the Commercial Building Product Manufacturing Industry, has had a brilliant performance in Q1. It is indeed a jumpstart for 2021 - that too an exceptional one! Following a record-breaking year in 2020, Concora collaborates with North America's finest brands such as Redland Clay, LC Pavers, Pamex, Surfacing Solutions, Luxe Linear Drains & Echo Safety Products, etc. to reach double-digit net new logo business to close out the First Quarter of 2021.
The onboarded brands are using Concora's Digital Experience Platform to facilitate a smooth online buying experience (Product Selection) for the AEC professionals. By simplifying product selection for the Architects, Engineers, and the Contractor Design Communities, in their efforts to select Building Manufacturers' products to be specified, Concora ultimately generates new Building Product Commercial Sales Revenues.
Here's what Concora does for its Customer Base:
• Concora continues to showcase increases in Building Product Manufacturers' online site traffic within the first 60 days of launch. Product downloads, product views, document types, and identifying the visitor through registration create new opportunities for sales- and it all happens online!
• New Leads are now being passed onto Sales as part of the Sales Enrichment Process. It contributes to increased pipeline opportunities in real-time with targeted data points for reference. Concora helps to grow Commercial Sales by driving Product Selection by Specifiers through its online platform. Check out the Success Stories HERE.
• Concora also recently released their new Submittal Tool as part of the Digital Experience Platform. This automates the Submittal Process for Subcontractors and provides them access to the most crucial documents that are necessary for fulfilling their Contractors' building requirements. This way, the onboarded Building Product Manufacturing Sales Unit is sure to gain highly qualified Leads that help close more deals for commercial business.
• Sales Enrichment and establishing a connection with the Customers have become more relevant now than ever. Today, the Design Community prefers to have a simplified experience concerning searching for products while working remotely from home. From tracking and capturing minute details on the Building Product Manufacturers' websites to passing on "Leads" to the Sales Unit - Concora helps Sales Leaders to grow and manage pipelines by identifying the process as part of their top initiative.
With 2021 moving forward, the pandemic continues to drive significant changes in the Building Product Manufacturing Industry on how Commercial Products will be specified and how the Design Community will adapt to these new challenges. The remote working scenario once again proves Concora's fine abilities to deploy a state-of-the-art Commercial Portal within a 30–60 days' timeline for the new customers. Phil Gerolstein, Concora's VP of Sales, guarantees a growth runway for Concora's Digital Platform that will continue to accelerate generous revenues, quarter after quarter. "We seem to be in the right place at the right time. Exciting times for Concora for sure, but most importantly, we are helping our Communities of Building Product Manufacturers accelerate commercial growth like never before," says Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora.
About Concora
Concora builds solutions to help Building Product Manufacturers navigate through the complexities of getting their materials specified for use in Commercial Construction Projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, Manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AEC) customers. To learn how Building Product Manufacturers can make it easy for Architects, Engineers, and Contractors to specify and buy commercial building materials, visit us at https://concora.com.
