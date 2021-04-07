Gaming Accessories Market 2021 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2027
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of “Gaming Accessories Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gaming Accessories Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Drivers and Constraints
The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Gaming Accessories market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Gaming Accessories industry.
The Global Gaming Accessories Market size was valued at USD 2.14 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.04 Billion by the end of the forecast period at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.68%.
The Global Gaming Accessories Market is expected to register significant market growth during the forecast period. The gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth during the past few decades. This has encouraged gamers to spend on buying high-end gaming PCs and related accessories. The manufacturers are focused on designing and manufacturing highly convenient and comfortable wearables. Gaming accessories largely consist of keyboards, mice, controllers, and headsets among other devices. One of the major factors fuelling the growth of the global gaming accessories market is the proliferation of smartphones for gaming. However, high costs of high-end gaming mice and controllers act as one of the restraining factors to the growth of the global market.
Key Players
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – The Key Players in the Gaming Accessories Market are identified across all the major regions based on their countries of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are HyperX (US), Anker (China), Reddragon (US), SADES Technological Corporation (China), Plantronics (US), Google Inc. (US), Nintendo Co., Ltd (Japan), Oculus VR, LLC (US), HP Inc. (US), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Dell Inc. (US), Alienware (US), Logitech International SA (Switzerland), Razer Inc. (US), Mad Catz (US), Turtle Beach (US), Corsair (US), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), SteelSeries (Denmark), and Nvidia Corporation (US). The companies are focused on expanding existing product portfolios as well as innovating products by investing in research and development to analyze the changing market trends and more.
This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Gaming Accessories.
The Global Gaming Accessories Market has been segmented on the basis of Product, Device Type, End Use, and Region.
By product, the Global Gaming Accessories Market has been segmented into gamepads, keyboards, mice, headsets, surfaces, controllers/ joysticks, virtual reality (VR) devices, cooling fans, web camera, and others. Based on device type, the global gaming accessories market has been segmented into PC (desktop and laptop), smartphones, and gaming consoles. On the basis of end use, the global gaming accessories market has been bifurcated into casual gaming and professional gaming.
Regional Analysis
The market for gaming accessories is estimated to register significant growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of gaming accessories market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. According to MRFR analysis, North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The region is a hub for the entertainment industry and accounts for an approximate of 55% of the total market for gaming accessories. In addition to this, the region registers a large presence of US-based gaming peripheral manufacturers such as Alienware, Razer Inc., Turtle Beach, and Corsair. These factors have attributed to the growth of the gaming accessories market in North America. Furthermore, a large number of young population, aged between 15–25 years of age, is inclined toward digital gaming and is expected to fuel the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Also, the proliferation of gamers toward e-sports tournaments is also expected to accelerate the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for gaming accessories in Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period 2019–2025.
Key Stakeholders
Gaming Accessories Market Manufacturers
Gaming Accessories Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Gaming Accessories Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
