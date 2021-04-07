Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Unique look contained in the US supersonic presidential jet

Exosonic was handed a contract by the Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate (PE) after impressing the military with its concept for a low-boom supersonic Mach 1.8 twinjet.

Now CNN Travel has had an exclusive look inside the cabin interior of the executive transport plane designed to carry the US Executive Branch’s distinguished visitors (DVs).

It’s a 31-passenger derivative of Exosonic’s 70-passenger commercial airliner concept and is the ultimate in business jets — luxury leather, oak and quartz fittings, private suites for work and rest, and all at cruise times twice that of existing aircraft.

The functions of presidential craft varies according to need, but this plane might primarily be used as Air Force Two, which is the call sign for jets carrying the US vice president.

New technologies

“With this concept we are planning to implement new technologies that are not available today or that you don’t (yet) see on commercial or business aircraft,” says Stephanie Chahan,…

