OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – FLAG ORDER – GOV. IGE ORDERS FLAGS TO REMAIN AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF CONGRESSMAN ALCEE HASTINGS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 6, 2021

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States and in honor of Congressman Alcee Hastings (D-FL), Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until midnight on April 7, 2021.

This action changes the previous flag order, raising flags to full staff at sunset on April 6th. Instead, flags will remain at half-staff for one more day in honor and remembrance of Congressman Hastings.

Hastings was a civil rights activist and the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation. He first began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1993. In January 2019, he announced he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Congressman Hastings was 84 years old.

Pursuant to law, the flags are automatically lowered to half-staff following the death of a sitting member of Congress.

 

