Trinity Oaks Mortgage Named the #1 Best Mortgage Company to Work for in the Country

RED OAK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Oaks Mortgage has been recognized as the #1 Best Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News in 2021. This national recognition program is designed to identify and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry by considering thousands of employees who each respond to 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers on workplace leadership, planning, policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. Trinity Oaks took the top spot in the Small Company category as well as the Overall rankings.

"We know our employees are our greatest asset, so we are committed to providing a culture in which our team is appreciated, respected, and can thrive personally and professionally," said Michael Kuentz, President of Trinity Oaks. "To come in at the top of this list of incredible companies lets us know we are on the right track."

The survey results show that 100% of Trinity Oaks employees say the leadership is open to input from employees and care about their well-being. They noted that leadership encourages a work/life balance and that employees feel like they are contributing to the company's future. Ninety-seven percent of employees responded that they are encouraged to explore growth and advancement opportunities within the company.

"The entire team at Trinity Oaks Mortgage is honored to be recognized at the top of this prestigious list," said Michael Kuentz, President of Trinity Oaks. "It is a blessing as the leader of the company to come to work every day and know that each employee doesn't just talk about our core values but lives them inside and outside of our four walls. We want our customers to experience our Generous Love, Honest Communication, Second Mile Service, and Relentless Pursuit of Excellence before, during, and after the loan is closed."

About Trinity Oaks Mortgage: Trinity Oaks Mortgage is a customer and community-focused professional mortgage lender with a proven track record of financial strength and integrity. Our objective is to uncover your financial goals and objectives and create an easily understood experience and tailored specifically to your home loan needs. While we have a well-earned reputation in providing our customers support throughout the stages of home financing, we strive to create lifelong relationships that last well beyond the funding of your dream home.

