Learning From the Pandemic The Global Health Security Act of 2021 Passes Committee With Bipartisan Support

There’s skyrocketing awareness about the need to prepare for and protect against the threat of new diseases. The GHSA is a big step in this direction.

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 25, 2021, the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed the Global Health Security Act of 2021. Earlier this year, on January 21, Reps. Steve Chabot (R-OH) and Gerry Connolly (D-VA) reintroduced the bipartisan legislation to Congress. The quick procession of the bill through the committee shows how global health security has become increasingly important, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.“Congress” passage of the Global Health Security Act of 2021 would strengthen the current Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) by providing the U.S. global health security staffing with the agency to act upon global health security emergencies.“The Global Health Security Act ensures that the U.S. Government, and the world, are ready for new diseases like the coronavirus, before they become pandemics,” said Congressman Chabot in his address to the Committee. “Through this legislation, we identified the need for Congress to take leadership on global pandemic preparedness and to make certain that we as a nation are not caught off guard by an emerging infectious disease.”Should the legislation pass Congress, it would work to build upon GHSA’s commitment to mitigate the global threats of infectious diseases through multi-sectoral collaborations. The 2021 legislation calls for the establishment of a GHSA Interagency Review Council and a designated coordinating official to coordinate the agenda’s initiatives. The review council would then be responsible for proposing policy recommendations supporting GHSA goals, developing a strategy to accomplish GHSA goals with measurable metrics, coordinating with U.S. federal agencies and reviewing the council’s progress in improving U.S. leadership in global health security. Additionally, the council would implement an international Fund for Global Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness.In 2019 and 2020, The Borgen Project held 358 meetings with Members of Congress to discuss the importance of passing the Global Health Security Act. Now, in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasingly globalized world have made it clear how impactful global health security is to the safety of U.S. and international citizens.“The Global Health Security Act is critical, especially during this time of need. The Borgen Project and our team of grassroots volunteers look forward to mobilizing and advocating for support of this bipartisan effort to save lives globally while protecting the health and well-being of all Americans,” said Kim Thelwell, VP, Policy and Communications at The Borgen Project, in January when the bill was reintroduced in Congress Besides The Borgen Project, the Global Health Security Act is endorsed by ChildFund International, the ONE Campaign, International Medical Corps, Global Citizen, and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, among others.press@borgenproject.orgThe Borgen Project is a nonprofit working at the political level to advance international development policies and programs to alleviate global poverty. Founded in 2003 by Clint Borgen, The Borgen Project has mobilized people around the world to make anti-poverty efforts a political priority, building awareness of global poverty and its effects on the international community to U.S. Congressional leaders and citizens alike. The Borgen Project currently has campaigns and volunteers in more than 930 cities and continues to expand its reach.