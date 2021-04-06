Flags at half-staff extended through Wednesday in remembrance of U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until midnight Wednesday, April 7, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida, who died today at age 84.

Flags have been at half-staff since April 2 as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of last week’s attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The governor’s directive to keep flags at half-staff through Wednesday is in accordance with U.S. law, which requires flags to be automatically lowered to half-staff for a sitting member of Congress.