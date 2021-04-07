Abaco Systems Wins Multimillion Dollar Order to Support EW Test Equipment for F-22 and F-35 Aircrafts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco Systems announces a multimillion dollar design win with a $1.75mm value per year, and a lifetime potential of $3.8m including 50 units of the RM921NB and 100 units of the XVR19. The prime will integrate the SBC and switch in their design of a radio frequency system which will perform electronic warfare testing on ground based systems to support flight line crews on F-22 and F-35 aircrafts.
After a competitive selection process, Abaco’s XVR19, a rugged single board computer with Intel Xeon E3-1505M v6 processor, and RM921NB, a fully managed IPv6 12- or 24 port front I/O Gigabit Ethernet switch were chosen. Because both products were already in full production Abaco was able to provide the customer with access to loaner equipment allowing development to commence immediately.
The extended life cycle of both the XVR19 and the RM921NB, combined with the RM921NB's ability to support both 12 and 24 port Ethernet switch configurations that simultaneously support both optical and copper Ethernet interfaces, were leading factors in Abaco winning this award. The XVR19 provides both increased processor performance and storage with extended longevity enhanced by Abaco’s industry-leading Product Lifecycle Management program. The RM921NB Ethernet Switch can be fully managed and easily deployed with high performance architecture and a multilayer switching fabric – providing a rich feature set, broad functionality, scalability, and product life longevity.
Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management of Abaco Systems, Inc. said, “Abaco is known for developing products with a focus on longevity while simultaneously reducing costs for our customers. It is always our goal to deliver innovative solutions which meet our customer’s needs and allow them to succeed. The XVR19 and RM921NB do just that and are evidence of our ongoing commitment to supporting warfighters on land, air and sea through their use on an electronic warfare application.”
Technical Overview
The XVR19 rugged single board computer (SBC) from Abaco Systems features the highly integrated Intel Xeon E3-1505 v6 processor platform in either the high performance or low power CPU variation. Xeon offers integrated graphics and memory controller plus quad core processing up to 3.0 GHz all in one device. Coupled with the Intel CM238 chipset this provides an unmatched level of I/O bandwidth.
NETernity™ RM921NB is a family of Layer 2/3+ fully managed Ethernet embedded switches offering full IPv6 wire speed switching and routing, and full management capabilities with 12 or 24 front I/O Gigabit Ethernet ports. Designed to meet the needs of a wide range of challenging networking and switching applications, the 6U VME form factor RM921NB facilitates communications within a chassis as well as supporting the network outside the chassis.
About Abaco Systems
With more than 30 years’ experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers’ success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Alisa Coffey - Head of Marketing
